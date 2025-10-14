The Glory Actor Jung Sung-il Files For Divorce 9 Years After Marriage, Here's All You Need To Know About His Wife, Son | Image: X

Unmasked actor Jung Sung Il and his non-celebrity wife, who married in 2016, are now getting an amicable divorce after nine years. According to a Maeil Business Star Today report on October 14, the couple mutually agreed to separate after careful consideration and filed for official separation. However, they will continue to raise their son together.

Jung Sung-il ended 9 years of marriage

According to reports, XYZ Studio, his agency, issued an official statement about the divorce on Tuesday, confirming that both parties reached a mutual agreement. “After a long period of careful deliberation together, Jung Sung Il and his wife have decided to bring their marriage to a close. The process was concluded amicably, and both have decided to support each other as they go their separate ways,” the agency said.

The agency also provided details about its arrangements. “Since the divorce resulted from an amicable agreement with no party at fault, we ask that you avoid distorted or speculative reporting. Although their legal relationship has ended, they continue to support each other’s journeys and are working together to raise their child. Jung Sung Il will also continue to give his best as an actor.”

Know about Jung Sung-il’s wife and son

The Glory actor married a woman known only by her surname, Ryu, in 2016, and they have a son. His now ex-wife is a private individual, so very little information is available about her. It is known that they welcomed their son a year after getting married.

Why are fans shocked after Jung Sung-il’s divorce news surfaced online?

The surprise comes from Jung Sung-il’s appearance on tvN’s Yoo Quiz on the Block in February 2023, where he showed his tender side.