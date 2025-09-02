5 Shows And Movies You Should Watch Before They Leave Netflix In September 2025

With its ever-changing inventory, Netflix is set to bid farewell to some of its shows and movies in September 2025 to make way for new content. From iconic romances to hidden gem shows, here are 5 shows and movies that you should catch on Netflix that will not be available after this month.

The Good Place

Created by Michael Schur, The Good Place is a fantasy-comedy series that boasts a stellar star cast, including Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, and Manny Jacinto. Equal parts funny and equal parts philosophical, the series is definitely worth your time. Additionally, it wins brownie points for a truly diverse cast and genuine camaraderie.

Us

This psychological-horror film by director Jordan Peele is a masterpiece. The Rolling Stone magazine compared the movie to Peele’s "Inside Out," which is widely considered a landmark horror film. The film also largely benefits from its star cast, which includes Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Elizabeth Moss, among others.

50 First Dates

If sweet, comfort rom-coms are your thing, then you cannot go wrong with this Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore starrer. It also has the hallmarks of a good 2000s rom-com with a charming town, a cute story, and tons of feel-good moments.

Mad Max: Fury Road

One of the more popular movies from the franchise, starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, this film enjoyed largely positive reviews upon its release in 2015. If you are a fan of the comics and the franchise, be sure to catch it on Netflix before it leaves this month.

The Notebook