₹70 Crore On Labour Day: Retro, HIT 3, Raid 2, Kesari 2, Thunderbolts, Thudarum And More Titles Bring Box Office Joy

New and holdover releases performed well at the box office on Labour Day. The audience turnout at the theatres was good and fresh titles benefited greatly with their theatrical debut on a holiday. It also gave them an edge going into the first weekend. Tamil star Suriya's Retro led among the new releases - Nani's HIT: The Third Case and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which also performed well on their respective opening days.

Tourist Family and Thunderbolts are the new releases in May | Image: X

Retro scores an edge on opening day

Suriya's Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and co-starring Pooja Hegde, minted ₹19.25 crore on its opening day. Although it did not become the actor's biggest opening day grosser, it received good reviews, with many hailing it as his comeback after Kanguva debacle. Nani's HIT 3 also minted ₹18 crore on day 1 and became the actor's second-highest opener after Dasara. With Nani, HIT franchise has also realised its true commercial potential. It scored three times more than HIT: The Second Case (2022), starring Adivi Sesh.

Raid 2, Retro and HIT 3 released on Labour Day | Image: X

Raid 2 collected over ₹18.2 crore and became Ajay Devgn's fourth biggest opening day grosser at the box office, behind Singham Again, Singham Returns and Golmaal Again. Raid 2 also beat the opening day biz of Ajay's hit films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan. Mohanlal's Thudarum continued its dream run and collected over ₹8 crore on Labour Day.

Thunderbolts, Kesari 2 and Tourist Family add to Labour Day profits

MCU's latest entry Thunderbolts became Hollywood's biggest opener in 2025 in India so far, beating Captain America: Brave New World.