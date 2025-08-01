71st National Film Awards: Vikrant Massey Bags The Best Actor Award For 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji Honoured As The Best Actress For Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

The 71st National Film Awards recently announced the winners this year and it is time to celebrate the best of best.

Vikrant Massey who has been universally praised for his exceptional performance for 12th Fail has bagged the Best Actor award. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma who passed the UPSC exam despite several odds thrown his way which included failing his class 12th exam.

Vikrant Massey is sharing the honour with Shah Rukh Khan who won the award for Jawaan directed by Atlee which smashed several box-office records.