Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • A Teary-Eyed Nora Fatehi Rushes To The Airport, Her Security Rudely Pushes A Fan Trying To Click A Selfie

Updated 7 July 2025 at 14:31 IST

A Teary-Eyed Nora Fatehi Rushes To The Airport, Her Security Rudely Pushes A Fan Trying To Click A Selfie

Nora Fatehi was seen in tears at Mumbai airport, dressed in black and avoiding the paparazzi. A cryptic post hinting at a personal loss and her visibly emotional state sparked concern among fans. Her security also stopped a fan, suggesting she was not in a state to interact.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi | Image: Instagram

Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzis. But unlike her cheery self, the actress was seen wiping off tears. She was also wearing an all-black outfit with big black sunglasses trying to hide her face which made it very clear that the Crakk actress was in some emotional distress.

Also Read: Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Controversy With Ektaa: I Thought The Idea...

She was accompanied by her security personnel who also seemed a bit on the edge. In a video from the incident, a fan can be seen trying to click a picture with Nora, but her security intervened and pushed the fan away rather aggressively suggesting that the actor was in no mood to engage with her fans.

Also Read: Andrew Garfield-Monica Barbaro Make It Official At Wimbledon | See Pics

Interestingly, just hours before her arrival at the airport, Nora posted “Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un", which translates to "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return” – a phrase recited by Muslims when hearing about a death. While the actress have not shared anymore updates about the same, her fans have wished her laugh and support during the supposed mourning.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 7 July 2025 at 14:28 IST