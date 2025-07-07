A Teary-Eyed Nora Fatehi Rushes To The Airport, Her Security Rudely Pushes A Fan Trying To Click A Selfie

Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzis. But unlike her cheery self, the actress was seen wiping off tears. She was also wearing an all-black outfit with big black sunglasses trying to hide her face which made it very clear that the Crakk actress was in some emotional distress.

She was accompanied by her security personnel who also seemed a bit on the edge. In a video from the incident, a fan can be seen trying to click a picture with Nora, but her security intervened and pushed the fan away rather aggressively suggesting that the actor was in no mood to engage with her fans.