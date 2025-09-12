Updated 12 September 2025 at 15:19 IST
Aamir Khan’s Weight Gain Is Not for Dada Saheb Phalke Biopic, Find Out The Real Reason
Aamir Khan has been recently spotted looking heavier than his usual self. Given the perfectionist nature of the actor, many assumed that the sudden weight gain might be a ‘look’ for a new project of the actor, specifically the Dada Saheb Phalke biopic that the actor is reportedly a part of.
However, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, that is not the reason behind Aamir’s sudden weight gain. Talking to the popular entertainment portal, Aamir said, “No, no, the weight gain is not for a role. Actually, you know, I have been having these migraines for some time, and for that, I need to be on a steroid treatment. And that steroid treatment causes me to put on weight; I can't help it. In fact, I've started my diet and workout because I need to get back into shape for, you know, whatever my next film is.”
He further revealed that the doctors are not able to understand the origins of the pain. The actor said, “The steroid is taking the headaches away. But I can't keep taking steroids. In fact, I have an appointment the day after with the doctor. So, that's the reason for the weight thing. They're very good doctors, but sometimes, you know, it's difficult to diagnose exactly why it's happening. I understand it's complicated. At least they're not sending me on the wrong path. They're just still figuring out exactly what's wrong.”
On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in a cameo appearance in Rajnikanth’s Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and before that, he was praised for his film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor has not confirmed his upcoming projects yet, but is said to be producing Lahore 1947 and Ek Din starring his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 15:19 IST