Abir Gulaal: Every Bollywood Face Associated With Fawad Khan Starrer - Alia Bhatt's Mother To Arijit Singh And Riddhi Dogra

The Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Islamist terrorists has left the nation fuming with anger. Bollywood's soft stance towards the ban on Pakistani artists from working in India has been a major concern for various political and social sections, and now, the makers of Abir Gulaal have come under fire for casting Fawad Khan in the movie.

Apart from Fawad, the cast and crew of the film consists of Bollywood names. Abir Gulaal was facing opposition before the Kashmir terror attack and is unlikely to be released in India. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also reiterated its "blanket boycott" of all Pakistani artists working in Indian films. It also promised disciplinary action against those who work with Pakistani artists.

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan promote Abir Gulaal in Dubai | Image: X

Abir Gulaal was largely being dubbed as Fawad's "Bollywood comeback". Its promotions had stirred a row in India, however, the team continued to hold events in Dubai and fan interactions on Instagram. Recently, a lavish music launch of the film was organised at the Dubai Global Village, which was attended by leading lady Vaani Kapoor alongside musician Amit Trivedi and his team of singers and the film's director and producers.

Check out the cast and crew of the movie

Ridhi Dogra, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Express, is part of Abir Gulaal. Defending her choice of working in the movie, she told Siddharth Kanan, "she said, "The only thing I checked was if I was allowed to work with someone of the said nationality (Pakistani). And yes, our country and government give us permission. I did that homework. If that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t have done the film.” Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is also part of the film's cast.

Ridhi Dogra and Soni Razdan are part of Abir Gulaal cast | Image: X

Other names include Lisa Haydon of Queen fame, veteran actor Farida Jalal of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham fame, Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vohra, who has worked in Swades, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De and Dev Agrawal. The music rights of the film belong to Saregama and T-Series, both are Indian labels.

Parmeet Sethi and Fareeda Jalal have worked in Abir Gulaal | Image: X

The music of the film is scored by Amit Trivedi and the songs are sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Arijit Singh, Amit Trivedi and Shilpa Rao are part of Abir Gulaal's music team | Image: X

Chalti Rahe Zindagi fame Aarti S Bagdi is the director of Abir Gulaal.

Aarti S Bagdi has directed Abir Gulaal | Image: X