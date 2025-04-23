Vaani Kapoor, Busy With Promotions Of Abir Gulaal With Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan, Shares Late Post On Pahalgam Attack

There has been growing outrage against the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, at the hands of Pakistan -backed extremists. The loss of civilian lives has enraged the nation and all eyes are on the retaliation from the Narendra Modi government. Calls for the boycott of Pakistani artists and collaboration with them have also returned with full force, and caught in the crossfire were Vaani Kapoor and the team of Abir Gulaal.

Abir Gulaal is an Indian production with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the leading role. While there have been protests against the film in the country even before the Pahalgam attack, it seems certain now that the Fawad-led movie will not hit the big screens here.

Vaani and Fawad Khan prmote Abir Gulaal in Dubai | Image: Instagram

Vaani Kapoor, the leading lady in the film, has been incessantly trolled on social media for signing the film and promoting it extensively in Dubai in the lead-up to its worldwide release on May 9. She has been in Dubai for the promotions of the film and her late post on the Phalagam tragedy came more than 36 hours after the terror attacks and condemnation from all quarters.

"Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on the innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," Vaani wrote. It is noticeable how the actress did not toe the hard line and condemn the terror attack or demand justice for the victims and their families, like other celebs have.