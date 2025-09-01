Updated 1 September 2025 at 20:27 IST
After Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur Throws Shade At Anushka Sharma in Old Video, Netizens Call it Peak Mean Girl Energy
Mrunal Thakur sparks controversy again with old interview footage where she appears to shade Anushka Sharma over a film. After recent backlash for comments about Bipasha Basu, netizens criticize her for "mean girl" behavior, igniting a fresh debate in Bollywood circles.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mrunal Thakur is once again grabbing headlines for one of her old interviews in which she seems to be throwing shade at Anushka Sharma. Just a few days back, the Super 30 actor faced backlash from the internet for calling Bipasha Basu too manly and muscular in an old interview. In fact, Bipasha herself replied to the comment strongly, albeit indirectly, and now it seems Mrunal is in hot water for another reckless comment on a fellow female actor.
The video that has surfaced in the Reddit community BollyBlindsnGossip shows Mrunal in an interview where she was talking about rejecting movies. When asked about such projects, she said, “So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I would have done that film at that point of time, I would have lost myself.”
She further added, “Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly.”
Netizens were quick to point out that Mrunal was talking about Anushka Sharma in the interview, and the film in question is Sultan. Earlier, Salman Khan had revealed that Mrunal was being considered for Anushka’s role in Sultan, but was not cast as she did not look like a wrestler at the time.
Reacting to the video, netizens called out Mrunal for her off-putting comment. One user wrote, “Peak mean girl energy, she’s not working today but I am.’ I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves.” Another commented, “I really think it is Sultan- but an actress deliberately taking a break from Bollywood to spend time with family is not her ‘victory’. Bad attitude, especially for someone senior to you.” One of the comments also said, “That apology for Bipasha does not even feel real anymore. She's been throwing shade on others too. She definitely has some sort of superiority complex.”
