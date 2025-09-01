After Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur Throws Shade At Anushka Sharma in Old Video, Netizens Call it Peak Mean Girl Energy

Mrunal Thakur is once again grabbing headlines for one of her old interviews in which she seems to be throwing shade at Anushka Sharma. Just a few days back, the Super 30 actor faced backlash from the internet for calling Bipasha Basu too manly and muscular in an old interview. In fact, Bipasha herself replied to the comment strongly, albeit indirectly, and now it seems Mrunal is in hot water for another reckless comment on a fellow female actor.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway Politely Requests Paps To Leave Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot

The video that has surfaced in the Reddit community BollyBlindsnGossip shows Mrunal in an interview where she was talking about rejecting movies. When asked about such projects, she said, “So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I would have done that film at that point of time, I would have lost myself.”

She further added, “Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly.”

Netizens were quick to point out that Mrunal was talking about Anushka Sharma in the interview, and the film in question is Sultan. Earlier, Salman Khan had revealed that Mrunal was being considered for Anushka’s role in Sultan, but was not cast as she did not look like a wrestler at the time.