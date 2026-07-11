After 'Dhurandhar', Singer Shahzad Ali Teams Up With Munawwar Ali And Zubin Sinha For A Soulful Sufi Track 'Al Ilah'

Maharashtra: After stealing hearts with the powerful Ishq Jalaakar from Dhurandhar and becoming one of the year's most talked-about voices, playback singer Shahzad Ali is back to amaze audiences once more. But this time, fans will see an entirely new aspect to his artistry.

His following album, Al Ilah, is a very spiritual Sufi composition that departs from the strong cinematic sound that audiences experienced in Dhurandhar. Rooted in spirit, dedication, and timeless melody, Al Ilah promises to showcase Shahzad Ali's new musical dimension, one that is subtle, emotional, and immersive.

The song is a collaboration with noted playback vocalist Munawwar Ali, whose voice can be heard in Hindi versions of many songs from Kantara Parts 1 and 2, as well as several other important productions. Composer Zubin Sinha brings these two powerhouse voices together, and his musical vision serves as the project's backbone.

Al Ilah is more than just another single; it heralds the launch of Indie Studioz, a premium live music intellectual property (IP) dedicated to recognizing important collaborations between legendary playback singers and outstanding indie artists.

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A New Home for Original Music

Produced under Chitransh Vision Work, Indie Studioz is the collaborative vision of three brothers- Zubin Sinha, Ashwin Prabhakar, and Robin Sinha.

While Zubin Sinha is an established playback singer and composer known for his versatile work across the music industry, Ashwin Prabhakar is a respected director and cinematographer (DOP) associated with Bollywood projects, and Robin Sinha leads the production side of the venture.

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They founded Indie Studioz with a simple yet ambitious vision: to develop a clutter-breaking music platform where renowned artists and young talent can collaborate, where uniqueness shines supreme, and music speaks straight to the soul.

Indie Studioz, inspired by the spirit of live collaborative music forms, is going to launch it's first season with eight original songs in a rich live-band arrangement that brings together varied musical styles, cultures, and voices under one creative roof. Every piece in the catalog has been composed by Zubin Sinha, giving the project a distinct musical identity while allowing each singer to add their own personality to the songs.

A Stellar Line-up of Voices

The project brings together an exciting mix of celebrated playback singers, reality show stars, folk musicians and independent talents.

Alongside Shahzad Ali and Munawwar Ali, the lineup includes:

Raja Hasan, one of India's most loved reality show stars and an accomplished Bollywood playback singer. Fresh from the massive success of Sakal Ban from Heeramandi, Raja now joins hands with celebrated Rajasthani folk singer Mir Zulfikar for Jogan. Zulfikar, despite being specially abled, has earned immense admiration across Rajasthan for his extraordinary voice and authentic folk singing, making this collaboration one of the most unique offerings in the catalogue.

Jazim Sharma, widely regarded as one of India's finest ghazal voices and a popular reality show finalist, lends his soulful vocals to Tumhari Khushboo alongside singer Ishita Mitra, creating a melody rooted in emotion and lyrical depth.

ShaheKhuban features composer-singer Zubin Sinha alongside Aavya Dubey, promising a fresh romantic sound.

Lamhe brings together Munawwar Ali and Zubin Sinha, offering another emotionally driven composition.

Man Mora is a beautiful fusion of Bhojpuri folk traditions and contemporary Bollywood music, sung by Ritika Raj Singh and Munawwar Ali, once again composed by Zubin Sinha and Ritika Raj. The track reflects Indie Studioz's commitment to taking regional music to a wider audience through innovative collaborations.

Saiyan Mora features Ritika Raj Singh and Zubin Sinha. The song carries an added distinction as its lyrics have been penned by Aslam Hassan, who also serves as the Commissioner of Central Customs, Mumbai, showcasing how artistic expression transcends professions.

The catalogue also includes Pyar Zariya, a solo offering by Zubin Sinha, further highlighting his versatility as both composer and vocalist.

Another celebrated voice associated with the project is Jyotica Tangri, adding further depth to the label's growing roster of artists.

More Than a Music Label

At a time when independent music is growing quickly yet often remains fragmented, Indie Studioz aims to create long-term artistic value instead of each chasing fleeting trends. The platform values established playback singers, great folk musicians, and rising independent artists equally, ensuring that each partnership feels unique, authentic, and culturally rich.

With eight original songs, numerous recognized voices, and a concept based on meaningful partnerships, Indie Studioz is promoting itself as a location where tradition meets contemporary sound, with each release offering listeners something fresh.