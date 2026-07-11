'I'm Not Interested...': When S Janaki Refused Padma Bhushan, Said She Deserved Bharat Ratna

Veteran playback singer S Janaki died at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday due to age-related ailments. She was 88 years old. According to sources, she developed breathing issues late Friday night and was subsequently admitted to the hospital. Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly the South Indian languages of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Over a career spanning nearly seven decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.

S Janaki died in Mysuru aged 88 | Image: X

After S Janaki's passing, there has been an outpouring of grief on social media. From celebs to fans, she was fondly remembered by one and all for her soulful voice and melodies that will echo till eternity. S Janaki, a four-time National Award-winning singer, ended her career after a public concert in Mysuru in 2017. S Janaki, then 79, said about her retirement, "I am happy with my career. I want to stop singing when I am doing well. This is also to make way for several young and new artistes."

S Janaki was a decorated and revered singer. Apart from her four National Awards, three of which were for legendary Ilaiyaraaja's compositions, she also won 33 State Film Awards, another proof of her singing prowess.

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S Janaki was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2013, but she refused to accept it | Image: X

S Janaki was probably one of the very few people who rejected the Padma Bhushan, which the government of India bestowed upon her in 2013. She said that the recognition had "come too late". She had then told the media that given her achievements, she deserves India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. “I should have been given the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna if the government wanted to recognise my work. I am not interested in any other awards like the Padma awards,” she stated.

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