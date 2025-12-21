After Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Emerges As Hurdle For Avatar Fire And Ash In India

Avatar: Fire And Ash released in cinema halls worldwide on December 19 amid much anticipation. The third installment in the sci-fi action franchise directed by James Cameron, Avatar 3 has opened to mixed reviews, with many calling the film "more of the same". To brave harsh reviews and turn out to be another multi-billion grosser in the series seems to be the task at hand for Cameron and his latest offering.

In India, Avatar 3 opened to shockingly low numbers compared to the day 1 gross of Avatar: The Way Of Water. The 2022 release minted around ₹50 crore gross here, while the latest Avatar film could only manage ₹19 crore collection on day 1. One of the factors that is holding back its run in India is the overwhelming response that Dhurandhar has received. The Bollywood film, which is in its third weekend, is performing way better than Avatar 3. Dhurandhar is likely to hit ₹100 crore biz in its third weekend too.

While Avatar 3 is facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar already, another Hindi film is set to pose as a major roadblock in its second weekend. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release on December 25, coinciding with Christmas holiday. Avatar 3 was hoping to make it big in its second weekend, given the holiday period. However, Indian exhibitors are reportedly set to decrease the number of screens for Avatar 3 and allot them to TMMTMTTM.

Advertisement

"The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approximately 30 per cent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement