Viral: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Victim Of Unruly Mob After Nidhhi Agerwal, Internet Furious

Nidhhi Agerwal recently faced an untoward incident as she attended the song launch event of her upcoming film The Raja Saab at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad. The actress was mobbed by an unruly crowd after the event concluded. The viral video of the incident circulating online showed Nidhhi getting shoved around by selfie seeking fans. She was visibly in an uncomfortable state as the crowd, comprising mostly of men, got too close to her. It appeared as if she narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction too.

Also read: Last Rites Of Malayalam Cinema Veteran Sreenivasan Held In Kochi

In the aftermath of the incident, netizens bashed the civic sense of the crowd. A police case was also filed against the organisers of the event and the management at Lulu Mall and an investigation is underway. Just days after this incident, Samantha Ruth Prabhu found herself in a similar situation. A video of The Family Man actress has gone viral in which she was shoved around by excited fans. Despite Samantha's personal security and the police present for her protection, some men got too close to her, broke the human barricade around her and pushed her around. The crowd shoving Samantha not only included fans but paparazzi as well.

Advertisement

Despite the commotion around her, Samantha managed to brave the situation and remained calm and composed. For the event, she wore a black and gold saree, photos of which were also shared by her online. Reacting to Sam's mobbing incident, a netizen commented, "So if bodyguards weren’t there, and ‘fans’ got to her… what would they do exactly? Disgusting behaviour (sic)." Anther one wrote, "Men from India don't respect boundaries (sic)."

Samantha has recently tied the knot for the second time with director Raj Nidimoru. The couple has been dating in the public eye for most part of the year and married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony.