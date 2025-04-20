After India, Backlash For Fawad Khan In Pakistan For Bollywood 'Pandering' With Abir Gulaal, Netizens Call It 'Embarrassing'

Abir Gulaal starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor attracted more criticism than praise ahead of its May 9 release. While there may be some fans of Fawad in India, especially due to his popular Hindi film projects like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons and Pakistani serials like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, his projects continue to face opposition in the country. The same has been the case with Abir Gulaal, dubbed as the actor's 'Bollywood comeback'.

After India, there has been opposition to the film and Fawad's bashing from his local Pakistani audience and fan base. Abir Gulaal song launch was organised in Dubai recently. The event was attended by the actor and his leading lady Vaani Kapoor. Fawad sang and grooved with Vaani on stage. However, Pakistani viewers expressed their disappointment over the fact that while Fawad was “available” and appeared too eager and enthusiastic to promote his "Indian film", he continues to be elusive for his Pakistani audience. Some pointed out that while he was busy "pandering" to the Indian diaspora in Dubai with the music launch event at the Global Village Dubai, his appearances back home in Pakistan are limited.

It seems like Pakistani fans are not too happy with Fawad working in Bollywood. Similar opposition has been meted out to him in India. Some even pointed out that he needs to work with "stars as big as him" in Pakistan than "not so big names" like Vaani in India.

Why Abir Gulaal may not release in India

Following the Uri terror attack in 2016, a blanket ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films and the country was imposed. It must be noted that the ban was on Pakistani movies and not artists. All films from across the border were cleared for release in India, but this was disallowed due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Abir Gulaal is set for worldwide release on May 9 | Image: X