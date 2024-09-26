Published 15:17 IST, September 26th 2024
The Legend of Maula Jatt In India: Despite 'Ban', Why Is Pakistani Film Cleared For Release Here?
The Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan is scheduled to release in India on October 2 after worldwide release in 2022.
- Entertainment News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A poster of The Legend of Maula Jatt. | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
15:17 IST, September 26th 2024