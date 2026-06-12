After Pranit More, Madhur Virli Goes Off Instagram As His Rape Joke Resurfaces Amid Backlash Over Crass Comedy

Stand-up comedy and "jokes" being made by comics in their stage shows are once again under scrutiny. Last year, India's Got Latent triggered a massive row after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks about parents having sex. Consequently, the show was taken off YT and all those involved, including Ranveer and IGL creator Samay Raina, faced FIRs. A fresh controversy now surrounds Pranit More, whose show in Gurugram came under attack on social media over controversial comments made by 23-year-old attendee Himanshu Jangra. The "jokes" allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

In a crowdwork clip posted by Pranit, Jangra said that he had spent ₹370 on a date with a woman and that he wanted to do "vasooli" of the money he had spent. He seemed to allude to getting sexual favours in return. Jangra has been fired from his job at a Gururagm firm after he faced immense heat. Moreover, the Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against Pranit, Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content. Another clip of a woman named Sejal Pawar is also going viral from Pranit's show, in which she joked about discussing the size of the private parts of male corpses with colleagues.

Pranit More (middle), Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar are facing heat for their “jokes” | Image: X

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Meanwhile, comedian Madhur Virli seems to have deactivated his Instagram account. Amid Pranit and others facing FIRs over their content, Madhur's clip, in which he made rape jokes, has also resurfaced. While unconfirmed, it seems like Madhur has gone off Instagram fearing imminent criticism.

Madhur said, "10 rape cases hote hain. 9 usmein se aise hote hain jismein sirf rape hota hai. Ek case aisa hota hai jahan pe murder after rape hota hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh ek case aisa hota hoga ki just after rape ladka uthta hoga aur ladki bolti hogi, 'Arey! cuddle nahi karoge kya iske baad?' Tab ladka chaku marta hoga."

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