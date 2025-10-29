Ahead of Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai Concert, An Old Video Of Him Kissing A Female Fan On Stage Resurfaces

Grammy winner Enrique Iglesias returns to India after 13 years. He will be performing live in Mumbai on October 29 and 30. His last concert in India took place in 2012, and it created quite a stir as he kissed a female fan on stage and even a mild lathi charge was prompted.

When Enrique Iglesias kissed a female fan on stage during his performance in Pune

Hero singer performed live in Pune in 2012, and during his concert, Enrique invited a female fan on stage, asked her to sing with him, and later hugged and kissed her, leaving enter crowd stunned.

Enrique’s gestures towards his fans during concerts are nothing new. However, it became a big deal at that time, and many old videos of him have resurfaced online, ahead of the show. Some fans in the comments section are even wondering if he’ll repeat such gestures in Mumbai. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

While announcing his Mumbai concert, the singer said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

Enrique Iglesias will perform for two consecutive nights at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. The gates will open at 2 PM, and the concert will begin at 6 PM with opening acts by the Progressive Brothers and Jonita Gandhi. Enrique will take the stage at 8 PM, and the event is expected to end by 10 PM. He will perform several of his biggest hits, including Hero, Bailamos, I Like It, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), among others.

