Akhanda 2 Leads Ticket Sales Over Dhurandhar, Here's How Much The Movies Have Earned In Advance Booking

On December 5, two much-awaited Indian movies are storming the big screens. On one hand is Ranveer Singh fronted spy action thriller Dhurandhar, co-starring R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, and on the other is the sequel to Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2021 hit Akhanda, Akhanda 2 Thaandavam. Telugu action films have always found favour with the audiences in the Hindi belts and Akhanda 2 could spring a surprise. Ahead of release, here's how the advance booking of the two movies are at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar slow pre-sales a cause of concern?

Viral rumours about the lengthy runtime of the movie and whether or not it has a sequel lined up have led to buzz surrounding the release. However, despite the advance booking opening on Sunday (November 30), the collection has not been very encouraging. The slow pace of pre-sales continues even as the release date nears. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has sold 58,801 in India in 2D and IMAX 2D formats in Hindi. The collection so far stands at ₹2.59 crore.

Akhanda 2 to surpass Dhurandhar ticket sales soon

Akhanda 2 is close on the heels of Dhurandhar, with the NBK starrer selling 57,000 tickets in India. This number will soon cross Dhurandhar, pegging the Telugu film as a bigger opener in India. Since the average ticket price for Akhanda 2 is much less than Dhurandhar, its collection is lower and currently stands at ₹1.3 crore. But the interest in the movie, especially in the Telugu states, seems very high.

Dhurandhar is currently mired in a court battle over the alleged depiction of Major Mohit Sharma in the movie by Ranveer Singh without the consent of the family or the Indian Army. However, director Aditya Dhar has denied such claims. The CBFC, meanwhile, has said that movie bears no resemblance to the life, covert operations and the martyrdom of Major Mohit.