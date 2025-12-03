Hema Malini And Family Intensify Rift Rumours With Sunny And Bobby Deol After Missing Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar

Dharmendra's death has not only left a void in the film industry that will remain unfulfilled, it has also given rise to rumours of a possible rift in the veteran star's family. Fans have been upset with the Deol family for arranging a private funeral for Dharmendra without giving his fans a chance at his antim darshan. Prior to that, the family also got him out of the hospital and opted for home treatment in his final days.

Hema Malini held a separate prayer meet for Dharmendra on the same day as Sunny and Bobby Deol | Image: X

Later on, two separate prayer meets were organised for Dharmendra on the same day - one by his first wife Prakash Kaur and their sons Sunny and Bobby Deol at a hotel in Mumbai and the other by Hema Malini at her own residence. Rumours are also floating around on social media about the inheritance of Dharmendra's property worth hundreds of crores and who gets what among his six children. This has led to speculations about Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana being kept of their father's inheritance, a claim denied by a family insider in an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement

On December 3, a video alleged to be from Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan also circulated on social media. The ashes of the legendary actor were immersed in the Ganges River by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Haridwar. In the visuals that surfaced online, Sunny and Bobby were seen carrying out the rites. They were accompanied by Sunny's son, Karan Deol. As rumours of a rift between Hema Malini and her daughters and Prakash Kaur's kids continue to go viral, the absence of the former from this ritual has added fuel to fire.

Dharmendra will be seen in Ikkis posthumously, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie will release on December 25. It is based on the life and valour of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the movie. Dharmendra plays his onscreen father in Ikkis.