Alia Bhatt’s Former PA Vedika Shetty Bought Expensive Electronics And Spent Lavishly On Parties With Stolen Money, Leaked Jigra’s Script

Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant Vedika Shetty was recently arrested for embezzling money from the actress and now new details have emerged revealing how she spent the stolen funds.

According to reports, Vedika, who stole over ₹76 lakhs from her employer by transferring funds to 5 different accounts, spent the money on fancy electronics. She bought high-end televisions,iPhones, iPads, and spent lavishly on parties. Allegedly, Vedika created fake bills and cheques to siphon the funds and misused gift cards and promotional items that were legally for Alia Bhatt’s production company Eternal Sunshine Productions which she was an employee of.

Beyond the money, she also leaked sensitive documents to unknown third parties which included the script of Jigra among other films as well as travel details of Alia and her family members.