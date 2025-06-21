Allu Arjun Replaces Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan? Director Basil Joseph Gives A Firm Reply

Updated 21 June 2025 at 21:03 IST
Actor director Basil Joseph is rumoured to direct Allu Arjun in an upcoming movie. The chatter around his this much-awaited collaboration have gained pace in the past few months, however, both Basil and Allu Arjun have remained silent on the matter. While the subject of the rumoured film has still not been revealed, some reports suggested that Basil and the Pushpa 2 star are coming together for the big screen adaptation of Shaktimaan.
The movie was announced as trilogy some years back with Ranveer Singh said to be playing the Indian superhero. However, no fresh updates have led many to believe that the project might have been shelved. Some reports had previously attached Basil's name as the director of this adaptation, and with Allu Arjun's name cropping up in rumoured collaboration with the former, many thought that the actor may be taking up the mantle of Shaktimaan.
However, Basil has cleared the air in the matter sharing, "Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh.” A source privy to the matter shared further, "No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumours of his replacement clearly has their own agenda."
Ranveer Singh is currently busy with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Ranveer is also attached to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. However, after the project was announced August 2023, no updates from the makers regarding the shoot have been shared. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon's name have been attached with Don reboot starring Ranveer.
Published 21 June 2025 at 20:23 IST