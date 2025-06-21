No Controversy, Pure Talent: Netizens Shower Genelia Deshmukh With Praise As She Shines Bright In Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 amid much anticipation. Aamir had shared his reservation about the box office performance of the movie at the box office, mentioning how action films are ruling the charts of late, and his is a comedy drama, for the family audiences. SZP did good business on its opening day, collecting over ₹11 crore. However, according to trade experts, the film witnessed an unprecedented jump in its biz on second day, owing to the positive word of mouth. The numbers on Sunday are expected to soar further.

Sitaare Zameen Par

While Sitaare Zameen Par has been lauded for its simple yet touching storytelling, peppered with humour, the performances of the lead cast, including Aamir and the 10 newcomers who have been introduced in the movie, have also received praise. Genelia Deshmukh, the leading lady, has become the center of attention. The actress marked her debut in 2003, but after her marriage in 2012, the number of movies she featured in significantly decreased. Before starting a family, she was juggling multiple projects in Bollywood and South cinema. However, it is evident from her filmography that she made family her priority.

Her measured performance in Sitaare Zameen Par has brought the focus back on her. Many pointed out that she has demonstrated longevity in her acting career and should do more movies, showcasing her natural flair for acting. While there were conservations over how her chemistry with 23-year-younger Aamir would turn out to be, her role in the movie and the performance, doesn't let this criticism come up.