Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga Show His 'Feminist Side' Amid Feud With Deepika Padukone? His Post Marking 6 Years Of Kabir Singh Goes Viral

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has often courted controversy with his films, said to be depicting toxic masculinity through the hero characters. His movies Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal have been criticised for gagging its female leads. The latest row involved him and Deepika Padukone over the upcoming movie Spirit, which was supposed to cast the actress. However, Deepika's reported 8-hour shift demand as a new mother, among other requests like fair pay, were not heeded by Vanga, which eventually led to her exit from the movie starring Prabhas. Eventually, Triptii Dimri was roped in as the leading lady and now, Spirit is all set to go on the floors soon.

Deepika Padukone was report5edly approached for a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit | Image: Instagram

Vanga started online chatter again as he marked 6 years of his hit film Kabir Singh. He shared a post featuring Kiara Advani as Preeti. "Thanks for the love. 6 years for Kabir (sic)," he wrote in the caption. What caught people's attention was that the post didn't feature Shahid Kapoor. While this need not be a sign of feud with the actor as Vanga tagged him on X, to many it seemed like a silent response to feminists who often object to his films as being misogynistic in theme and appeal.

Kabir SIngh released in 2019 | Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga/X

Kabir Singh marked Vanga's debut in Bollywood. It is the remake of his Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh emerged as a huge commercial success at the box office and earned over ₹278 crore in India and over ₹377 crore worldwide.