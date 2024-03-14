×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Allu Arjun To Star In Atlee's Next Directorial A6? Here's What We know

Atlee and Allu Arjun might collaborate for the director's upcoming directorial which is tentatively titled as A6.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun (L), Atlee (R) | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Atlee has been enjoying a huge fan base since the release of Jawan. The film became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, putting his name on the map of the entertainment world. As he is gearing up for the release of his next film Baby John (which he is co-producing with Jyoti Deshpande), the director has moved on to his next project. On Wednesday, Atlee shared a video, announcing his next film A6.

Atlee announces his next directorial?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Atlee posted a video giving fans a glimpse into his team discussion session and introduced a new member.  In the video, Atlee, his wife Priya, their son Meer, and other members can be seen engrossed in a discussion. The text on the video read, "#A6 new member in the discussion". In the caption, he wrote, "#A6 discussion"

Allu Arjun to star in Atlee's next project A6?

This announcement came right after Atlee was spotted talking to Allu Arjun. The video which went viral on the internet showcased them in a deep discussion, fueling speculation about his collaboration with Allu Arjun. While an official confirmation is pending, reports suggest that makers migh drop an announcement on the Pushpa actor's birthday - April 8.

Earlier a source close to the development revealed that Atlee and Allu Arjun have been in talks for a while and things are moving in the right direction. "Atlee is looking to start his next in the last quarter of 2024 and the dates align with Allu Arjun too. The duo have agreed upon a solid commercial entertainer that would present the icon star like never before. Some of the agreements and other aspects are being sorted out at the moment before signing the dotted lines for the announcement,” added the source.

It seems we will have to wait for Allu Arjun's birthday for an official confirmation.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

