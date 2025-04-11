Always Winning, Twinning and Eating Together: Karisma Kapoor Shares Unseen Childhood Pic With Kareena for Siblings Day | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor treated fans to a dose of nostalgia by sharing a rare throwback photo with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in celebration of Siblings Day. Though she posted it a day late, Karisma made up for it with the adorable unseen snap, showing the two sisters as kids, happily sharing a meal.

"Missed National Siblings Day yesterday -Always Twinning, Winning and of course Eating together #SiblingLove, "Karisma captioned the picture on Instagram, melting hearts across social media.

Over the years, the Kapoor sisters have not only made a mark with their performances but have also become beloved style icons and a symbol of sibling bonding in the industry. Their bond continues to inspire fans both on and off screen.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also celebrated the occasion by posting a series of photos and a lively workout video with her sister Shamita Shetty. The video, filled with laughter, playful moments, and mutual encouragement, captured the essence of sibling camaraderie and doubled as an energizing dose of fitness motivation.

Clad in sporty outfits—Shilpa in black joggers and a yellow sports bra, and Shamita in grey gym pants and an orange tank top—the sisters set major sibling and fitness goals.