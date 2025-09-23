Updated 23 September 2025 at 22:15 IST
Am Fluent In Gujarati, Will Dub My Own Voice: Unni Mukundan Assures Naysayers About A Malayali Playing PM Modi In Maa Vande
Unni has majorly featured in Malayalam movies and his casting as PM Narendra Modi in Maa Vande prodded a question in everyone's mind - how will he play a Gujarati?
- Entertainment News
Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan will portray the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic, titled Maa Vande, to be made in all major Indian languages. Unni has majorly featured in Malayalam movies and his casting as PM Modi prodded a question in everyone's mind - how will he play a Gujarati?
Reacting to this, Unni told Deccan Chronicle, "I have lived in Gujarat and I am fluent in Gujarati. So, I will dub my own voice.” Maa Vande will will focus on Modi’s life journey and his close bond with his mother Heeraben. Unni also shared that the team has been developing the project for over a year now and have already done a lot of recee to ensure the production stage is a smooth ride. Asked when shooting is expected to commence on PM Modi's biopic, Unni added, “I have been in discussions for over a year now. We will be starting the shoot soon, though we have yet not zeroed in on the date. We have done a lot of recce. This is not a one-schedule film; it will need multiple schedules, and we will leave no stone unturned to complete it well.”
Maa Vande is directed by noted filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH. “Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me,” Unni had said after announcing the project at a time which coincides with his 75th birth year.
“His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit,” the Marco actor said.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 22:11 IST