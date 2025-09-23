Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 23 September 2025 at 20:57 IST

Akshay Kumar Has A Hilarious Request For Parents-To-Be Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal: Bas Baby Ko...

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Katrina Kaif in blockbuster movies like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is King, De Dana Dan, Sooryavanshi and more, shared a hilarious congratulatory message for her on pregnancy announcement.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will embrace parenthood this year
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will embrace parenthood this year | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the announcement on their Instagram handles. Both shared a polaroid where the two are looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption to the post.

Speculation had been ongoing for a while about Katrina being pregnant. Vicky's frequent solo public appearances of late led many to believe further that the couple is expecting their first child together. On September 23, the celebrity duo put rumours to rest and confirmed that they are set to embrace parenthood. Congratulations poured in from all quarters for Vicky and Katrina as they prepare for the next chapters in their lives.

Also read: Vicky-Katrina Relationship Timeline: From Hush Hush Dating To Parenthood

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Katrina in blockbuster movies like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is King, De Dana Dan, Sooryavanshi and more, shared a hilarious message for the parents-to-be.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Announce 1st Pregnancy 4 Years After Marriage

Akshay Kumar has worked with Katrina Kaif in blockbuster movies like &nbsp;Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is King and more | Image: X

“So totally happy for you, Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev," Akshay wrote.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan. Vicky most recently appeared in the period drama Chhaava and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 20:33 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source