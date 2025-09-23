Akshay Kumar Has A Hilarious Request For Parents-To-Be Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal: Bas Baby Ko...

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the announcement on their Instagram handles. Both shared a polaroid where the two are looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption to the post.

Speculation had been ongoing for a while about Katrina being pregnant. Vicky's frequent solo public appearances of late led many to believe further that the couple is expecting their first child together. On September 23, the celebrity duo put rumours to rest and confirmed that they are set to embrace parenthood. Congratulations poured in from all quarters for Vicky and Katrina as they prepare for the next chapters in their lives.

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Katrina in blockbuster movies like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is King, De Dana Dan, Sooryavanshi and more, shared a hilarious message for the parents-to-be.

Akshay Kumar has worked with Katrina Kaif in blockbuster movies like Namaste London, Welcome, Singh Is King and more | Image: X

“So totally happy for you, Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev," Akshay wrote.