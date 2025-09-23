Rishab Shetty Faced 'Four Near-Death Situations' During Kantara Chapter 1 Shoot

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel of the superhit movie Kantara (2022), which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The movie is all set to release on October 2 and the trailer launched on September 22 teases a never-seen-before cinematic experience for fans. Rishab spoke to the media about how his team has been working sleepless nights to complete the project before its scheduled release and how they managed to stick through thick and thin.

Kantara Chapter 1 trailer also shows some well choreographed and executed action sequences. The scale is certainly bigger, but at its core, Kantara remains rooted in its human vs nature narrative. About the film, action choreographer Arjun Raj said that Rishab has done "risky stunts" attempted by no one in the Kannada film industry so far. “After trying a dangerous sequence, I would request him for another shot as I wouldn’t be fully satisfied. Any other hero apart from Rishab sir would have refused to try again. He was always up for improvisation,” Raj shared about Rishab.

Also read: Su From So Historic Profits Revealed Ahead Of OTT Premiere

Kantara Chapter 1 will also release in IMAX on October 2 | Image: X

Kantara also faced production setbacks due to "accidents". The movie was in the news as three people from the film’s crew passed away in 2024. A junior artist also died during shoot. A boat capsized and in other instances, set workers suffered injuries. “What happened was extremely unfortunate. In fact, I faced four near-death situations during the shoot,” recollected Rishab. “We owe it to the divine spirit for helping us sail through tough times,” he further shared.