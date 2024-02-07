Advertisement

The upcoming week makes for a rather seminal period for India owing to two keynote events taking place within a span of five days from each other. While the week will commence with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony slated to be held on January 22, the week will conclude with India celebrating the 75th anniversary of it adopting the Indian Constitution with Republic Day. In preparation for the latter, a popular Bollywood tune being played by CISF's women contingent has been filmed on camera.

CISF's women contingent play Jamal Kudu



A video has made its way on to the internet which shows the CISF's women contingent, belting out a rather popular Bollywood track. The song in question, an instrumental version of which is being practiced by the contingent, is from December 2023 release Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film featured a reworked version of a popular Iranian melody, titled Jamal Kudu.

The film version of the song marks the entry of Bobby Deol's character in the film. The song rose to internet prominence with the release of the film, making for a pivotal segment in Animal.

75th Republic Day celebrations will be a 'women-centric' affair



The 75th Republic Day celebrations, all set to take place on January 26 at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, will be a largely "women-centric" affair. As per an intimation by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, the parade will be led by a hundred women artists with musical instruments.

The 26-year old Captain Sandhya, who will be leading the contingent, in an interview with PTI shared, "I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to lead it. It is a proud moment for me as well as every member of the team..."