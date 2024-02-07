Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Animal Fever Grips Republic Day Preparations, CISF Women Contingent Plays Jamal Kudu

India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26. The preparations are going on in full swing, with a touch of Bollywood making its way in.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Republic Day prep
Republic Day prep | Image:PTI, X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The upcoming week makes for a rather seminal period for India owing to two keynote events taking place within a span of five days from each other. While the week will commence with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony slated to be held on January 22, the week will conclude with India celebrating the 75th anniversary of it adopting the Indian Constitution with Republic Day. In preparation for the latter, a popular Bollywood tune being played by CISF's women contingent has been filmed on camera.

CISF's women contingent play Jamal Kudu


A video has made its way on to the internet which shows the CISF's women contingent, belting out a rather popular Bollywood track. The song in question, an instrumental version of which is being practiced by the contingent, is from December 2023 release Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film featured a reworked version of a popular Iranian melody, titled Jamal Kudu.

The film version of the song marks the entry of Bobby Deol's character in the film. The song rose to internet prominence with the release of the film, making for a pivotal segment in Animal.

75th Republic Day celebrations will be a 'women-centric' affair


The 75th Republic Day celebrations, all set to take place on January 26 at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, will be a largely "women-centric" affair. As per an intimation by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, the parade will be led by a hundred women artists with musical instruments.

The 26-year old Captain Sandhya, who will be leading the contingent, in an interview with PTI shared, "I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to lead it. It is a proud moment for me as well as every member of the team..."

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:19 IST

