The Marathi filmmaker Pravin Tarde is currently basking in the success of his recent outing, Deool Band 2, which has become one of the highest-grossing Marathi movies ever. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the director shared all about the latest blockbuster and also shed light on his previous work. His 2018 release, Mulshi Pattern, was also a major commercial success and earned him critical acclaim. The movie was later remade in Hindi as Antim (2021), starring Salman Khan, Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Mahesh Manjrekar directed the project, but the Bollywood movie failed to replicate the success of the original Mulshi Pattern.



Speaking to us, Pravin Tarde revealed, “Antim pehle main hi direct kar raha tha. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) ke sath meri bahut meeting bhi huyi thi.” He went on to praise Khan and mentioned that his initiative, ‘Being Human,’ suits him. Tarde added, “Bahut cooperative nature ka aadmi hai. Maine bich mein hi kaam chod diya. Agar main woh film karta toh yaad rakhiye jitni Mulshi Pattern hit huyi thi utna hi superhit production main Hindi mein bhi deta. Aur uska naam bhi nahi badalta. Uska naam bhi Mulshi Pattern hi hota. (He is very cooperative. I was the one who left the project midway. But if I had directed Antim, it would have been as successful as Mulshi Pattern. I would not have changed the name of the movie as well.)”



Also Read: Deool Band 2: Pravin Tarde Reveals Modest Yet 'Huge' Budget Of His Franchise Amid Sequel's Success | Exclusive

When probed about the reason behind quitting the project midway despite his confidence in it, the director smiled and said, “Pehle baar milne ke baad Bhaijaan ne muje dost ki tarah se treat kiya tha. Lekin creative level pe nahi hua baki kisi chiz se nahi. (Salman treated me as a friend from the first meeting itself. But things did not align on a creative level)."



Pravin Tarde's Mulshi Pattern is available to stream on Zee 5 | Image: IMDb

Despite a starry cast and a holiday release, at the time of its release, after a month of theatrical run, Antim amassed a total of only ₹58.50 Cr, including overseas collection.