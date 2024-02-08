Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Anuradha Paudwal, DJ Sheizwood Release Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Singer Anuradha Paudwal and DJ Sheizwood unveil the spiritual track Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye, dedicated to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye
Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye | Image:Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye I Image: Youtube Snippet
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a poignant celebration of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, singer Anuradha Paudwal, DJ Sheizwood, and Vishal Shrivastav present a soul-stirring track titled Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye. This musical tribute, produced by Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, promises to elevate the spiritual experience and commemorate the divine event.

Soulful dedication to Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Anuradha Paudwal expressed her reverence for the divine with Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye, describing the experience as soulful. The song has been dedicated to the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla. The singer further added, “The song carries a collective essence of devotion and I feel honoured to contribute to this divine tribute, resonating with the spiritual significance of the event.”

DJ Sheizwood on the other hand reflected on the profound journey of creating the spiritual anthem. He emphasized the synergy of melodies and devotion in Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye. The music aims to mirror the sanctity of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, transcending mere composition. The Baarish Ki Boondein singer acknowledged the honour of contributing to a piece that connects hearts to the divine aura of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

All about Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye song

Produced by Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, penned by Mukesh Raj, and directed by Keshwanand Bhatt, Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye is envisioned as a transcendent blend of musical excellence and devotion. The dynamic duo expressed that the spiritual anthem goes beyond music, offering a heartfelt tribute and a melodic prayer. It celebrates the divine presence in the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

All about Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye song I Image: Youtube Snippet 

Directed by Keshwanand Bhatt, the music video captures the grace and essence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, enveloping the Ram Temple in a divine energy. Vishal Shrivastav, sharing his thoughts on the track, emphasizes its enriching nature, describing it as not just a composition but a deep expression of reverence for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The hope is for the divine essence of Ram Lalla to resonate through every note, uniting hearts in devotion.

Advertisement

As Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye emerges as a profound musical offering, the collaboration of talented artists and creators aims to create a timeless connection to the sacred moment at the heart of Ayodhya.

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement