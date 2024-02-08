Advertisement

In a poignant celebration of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, singer Anuradha Paudwal, DJ Sheizwood, and Vishal Shrivastav present a soul-stirring track titled Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye. This musical tribute, produced by Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, promises to elevate the spiritual experience and commemorate the divine event.

Soulful dedication to Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Anuradha Paudwal expressed her reverence for the divine with Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye, describing the experience as soulful. The song has been dedicated to the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla. The singer further added, “The song carries a collective essence of devotion and I feel honoured to contribute to this divine tribute, resonating with the spiritual significance of the event.”

DJ Sheizwood on the other hand reflected on the profound journey of creating the spiritual anthem. He emphasized the synergy of melodies and devotion in Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye. The music aims to mirror the sanctity of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, transcending mere composition. The Baarish Ki Boondein singer acknowledged the honour of contributing to a piece that connects hearts to the divine aura of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

All about Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye song

Produced by Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, penned by Mukesh Raj, and directed by Keshwanand Bhatt, Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye is envisioned as a transcendent blend of musical excellence and devotion. The dynamic duo expressed that the spiritual anthem goes beyond music, offering a heartfelt tribute and a melodic prayer. It celebrates the divine presence in the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

All about Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye song

Directed by Keshwanand Bhatt, the music video captures the grace and essence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, enveloping the Ram Temple in a divine energy. Vishal Shrivastav, sharing his thoughts on the track, emphasizes its enriching nature, describing it as not just a composition but a deep expression of reverence for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The hope is for the divine essence of Ram Lalla to resonate through every note, uniting hearts in devotion.

As Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye emerges as a profound musical offering, the collaboration of talented artists and creators aims to create a timeless connection to the sacred moment at the heart of Ayodhya.