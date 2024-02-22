Advertisement

The weekend is around the corner and it's the time that the country will flock to theatres to experience the joy of movies. Cinemas are abuzz this weekend with a lineup of various movie releases catering to every taste. From thrilling action to heartwarming dramas, here's what's on offer:

1. Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 explores the turmoil of Kashmir's escalating terrorism and the government's decision to revoke Article 370. Yami Gautam leads the cast as an NIA agent, alongside Priyamani, Arun Govil, and more.

2. The Teachers’ Lounge

A German drama directed by İlker Çatak, The Teachers’ Lounge follows Teacher Carla Nowak as she deals with moral dilemmas amidst accusations of student theft. Leonie Benesch and Michael Klammer headline the cast.

3. Mean Girls

An American musical comedy, Mean Girls directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., follows Cady Heron's rise to popularity and subsequent conflicts within the social hierarchy of her high school. Angourie Rice stars alongside Reneé Rapp and others.

4. All India Rank

Set in the late 1990s, All India Rank is a dramedy directed by Varun Grover. It tracks Vivek's journey as he navigates the competitive world of IIT entrance exams. Bodhisattva Sharma leads, supported by Sheeba Chaddha and others.

5. Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is an action-packed thriller that chronicles one man's journey from Mumbai's slums to the world of underground sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training

Based on the popular manga series, this anime film follows Tanjiro's quest to become a Demon Slayer after his family is massacred by demons. The movie offers stunning animation and intense action sequences.

These films promise an entertaining weekend for cinema enthusiasts. Catch them at your nearest theatres for a dose of laughter, drama, and action.