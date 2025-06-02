As CBFC Prepares For New 'Age-Based' Film Certification System, A Look At What Will Change

Updated 2 June 2025 at 18:52 IST
Two years after the Cinematograph (Amendment ) Bill 2023 was passed by the Government, the new age-based classification given to movies has come into effect. The Central Board of Film Certification will now classify any movie submitted to it for certification for public display under additional categories based on age.
Till now, movies could be classified under three categories - U, U/A and A, for Adults only. Apart from more targeted age-appropriateness in the granting of the U/A certificate (additional U/A categories include 7+, 13+ and 16+ years age categories for theatrical exhibition), the new system will also require the filmmakers to carry the various certifications for exhibition on television or any other media prescribed by the central government. The new system of certification is aimed at empowering parents and guardians of the ward who consume content online. This will also put in place more cautionary practices concerning the themes and nature of the viewing material.
“If the Board (Central Board of Film Certification), having regard to the nature, content and theme of the film, is of the opinion that it is necessary to caution the parents or guardian of a child to consider as to whether any child below the age of seven, thirteen or sixteen years, may be allowed to see such a film, the film shall be certified for unrestricted public exhibition with an endorsement to that effect,” a notification stated.
Any film may now be certified by CBFC for exhibition without restriction (U); without restriction, but subject to guidance of parents or guardians for children aged 7, 13 and 16 (UA 7+, UA 13+, or UA 16+); only to adults (A); or only to members of any profession or class of persons (‘S’). Films with an A or S certificate will require a separate certificate for exhibition on television, or any other media prescribed by the central government. The Board may direct the applicant to carry appropriate deletions or modifications for the separate certificate.
