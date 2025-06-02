'Mahadev' Mohit Raina To Reprise Small Screen Lord Shiva Role On Big Screen In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The 2-part film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Lord Ram. As per reports, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame has also joined the cast of the film. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Mohit Raina joins the cast of Ramayana

As per India Forums, Mohit Raina, who is famous for playing the lead role in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev has joined the cast of Ramayana. The movie already has big names like Yash and Sai Pallavi associated with it, and Raina's involvement has increased the audience's anticipation regarding the film.

As per reports, Mohit Raina will play the role of Lord Shiva in the movie inspired by the Hindu epic. However, the publication has reported that the actor is currently in the negotiation stage and has not signed the dotted lines yet. He has portrayed the role of Lord Shiva in the television show from 2011 to 2014. The makers are yet to announce the cast of the film.

Maharashtra CM praises Ramayana first look

The first look of Ramayana was unveiled at WAVES 2025 last month. Teasing the large scale of the film, Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis shared first review of the film and said, “I think, as you rightly said, we are the world’s oldest storytellers. Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple them up with the latest technology, and I think that’s what you are doing. So, yesterday, when I visited your pavilion with the Honourable Prime Minister, I was amazed to see the quality of Ramayana, which you are creating. I think that is the way we need to tell our stories to our new generation, and I think with what you are setting up will be the best in the globe.”



Also Read: Sam, Kangana Celebrate D Gukesh's Historic Win Against Magnus Carlsen