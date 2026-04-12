Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 Live Updates: Legendary Singer Succumbs To Multiple Organ Failure, PM Modi, Celebs And Fans Pour Heartfelt Tributes
Asha Bhosle Dies: After being admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital late Saturday evening, legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last this morning. Her son confirmed the news of her demise and shared details of her last rites.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Asha Bhosle Dies: One of India's legendary playback singers breathed her last at the age of 92 this morning. The Padma Vibhushan awardee suffered a cardiac arrest on April 11, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.
The singer's son, Anand Bhosle, addressed the media and confirmed that the singer's last rites will take place tomorrow at her residence. Condolences have poured in on social media following the news of Asha Bhosle's passing.
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Asha Bhosle's life and work: The legendary singer was one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history. Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond.
In a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,500 songs, registering a Guinness World Record as the most-recorded artist in music history. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. She lent her voice to several leading ladies from Madhubala and Rekha to Kajol and Karisma Kapoor. Her achievements were recognised with numerous honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.
Asha Bhosle's Net Worth
Apart from cementing an unparalleled career in playback singing, Asha Bhosle, was also an entrepreneur. She launched succesful global business with her restaurant chain, Asha’s. As per reports, the singer's net worth is valued between ₹200-250 crore.
Asha Bhosle Death Cause: Singer Passed Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure
Speaking to the media, the medical team treating Asha Bhosle confirmed her demise. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
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Asha Bhosle's Son Confirms Her Demise
Speaking to the media stationed outside Breach Candy Hospital, Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news of her passing. He shared that her last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday.
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