Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 Live Updates: Legendary Singer Succumbs To Multiple Organ Failure, PM Modi, Celebs And Fans Pour Heartfelt Tributes

Asha Bhosle's death live updates | Image: Republic

Asha Bhosle Dies: One of India's legendary playback singers breathed her last at the age of 92 this morning. The Padma Vibhushan awardee suffered a cardiac arrest on April 11, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.





The singer's son, Anand Bhosle, addressed the media and confirmed that the singer's last rites will take place tomorrow at her residence. Condolences have poured in on social media following the news of Asha Bhosle's passing.