'Dhurandhar' Till Her Last Breath: How Asha Bhosle's Yesteryear Melodies Was Her Final Gift To Fans

In a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle has given Bollywood some iconic soundtracks. These songs were so timeless that several of the singer's tracks have been remastered and remixed over the years. Most recently, two of the singer's songs were remastered for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.



Released in December 2025, the music of Dhurandhar received unanimous praise. Two songs from the album that grabbed the most limelight were Monica, Run Down The City and Karvan Ki Talaash Hai. Both songs featured parts of previously released chartbusters.

Na To Karvan Ki Talash Hai was a song sung by Manna Dey, with Asha Bhosle, which originally featured in the movie Barsaat Ki Raat. The song was in itself a remake of the qawwali. A part of the song was recreated for Dhurandhar as Ishq Jalakar.



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Asha Bhosle's iconic track Piya Tu was also remastered in the Aditya Dhar directorial. The new song is titled Run Down The City - Monica, and was one of the biggest chartbusters from the movie.



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