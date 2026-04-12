'Dhurandhar' Till Her Last Breath: How Asha Bhosle's Yesteryear Melodies Was Her Final Gift To Fans
In a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle gave Bollywood some timeless melodies which have been remixed and recreated several times. Most recently, two of her old tracks featured in the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
In a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle has given Bollywood some iconic soundtracks. These songs were so timeless that several of the singer's tracks have been remastered and remixed over the years. Most recently, two of the singer's songs were remastered for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
Released in December 2025, the music of Dhurandhar received unanimous praise. Two songs from the album that grabbed the most limelight were Monica, Run Down The City and Karvan Ki Talaash Hai. Both songs featured parts of previously released chartbusters.
Na To Karvan Ki Talash Hai was a song sung by Manna Dey, with Asha Bhosle, which originally featured in the movie Barsaat Ki Raat. The song was in itself a remake of the qawwali. A part of the song was recreated for Dhurandhar as Ishq Jalakar.
Also Read: Asha Bhosle's ₹200 Cr Fortune: Inside Her Restaurant Chains And Assets
Asha Bhosle's iconic track Piya Tu was also remastered in the Aditya Dhar directorial. The new song is titled Run Down The City - Monica, and was one of the biggest chartbusters from the movie.
Also Read: Asha Bhosle's Final Public Outing At Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding Surfaces
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