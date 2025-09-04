Updated 4 September 2025 at 11:44 IST
Ashish Kapoor Arrest: What Happened at the House Party? What Are The Charges Against The Actor?
TV actor Ashish Kapoor, known for roles in popular shows, was arrested in Pune on rape and assault charges following a complaint from a woman who alleged assault at a house party. Legal investigations and CCTV evidence are ongoing as Kapoor faces serious allegations.
TV actor Ashish Kapoor, who is known for his roles in shows like Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others, is currently facing rape and assault charges. Following the news, the actor has deactivated his Instagram too and is undergoing legal procedures.
According to reports, the victim has revealed key details about the incident at a house party that led to the charges against the actor and his subsequent arrest by Delhi police in Pune. It has been stated that Kapoor had reached out to the victim via social media and invited her to a house party. At the party, she alleges, her drink was spiked by Ashish, who, along with another friend of his and wife, took her to the washroom and assaulted her while his wife hit her. Ashish Kapoor’s wife and friend had been granted anticipatory bail later, while the actor is said to be undergoing legal probes.
The victim in her complaint also alleges that Kapoor had threatened her to leak the video of the assault if she went to the authorities.
During the investigation, the police also found CCTV footage that shows the actor entering the washroom with the victim, and after some time, some guests and his friend knocking on the door along with other guests that creating a commotion. Further investigations are underway to figure out more details about the incident.
