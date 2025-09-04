Updated 4 September 2025 at 09:33 IST
Nothing Objectionable: Allahabad High Court Rejects Plea On Banning Jolly LLB 3 Over Song Bhai Vakeel Hai And 'Derogatory Portrayal Of Judiciary'
Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea filed to halt the release of the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 over 'derogatory portrayal of judiciary' and objectionable lyrics in the song, Bhai Vakeel Hai.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking to halt the release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. The petitioners alleged that the trailers of Jolly LLB 3 and the song, Bhai Vakeel Hai, portray the members of the Judiciary in a ‘derogatory’ manner. They also sought to halt the release of Jolly LLB 3 and revoke the certificate granted by CBFC. However, a bench of the Allahabad High Court, found nothing objectionable in the movie.
A Allahabad High Court Division Bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh argued that they have seen the trailer and other promotional assets of Jolly LLB 3 multiple times. As per Live Law, the Bench said, “We did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this Court. We have also gone through the lyrics of the song Bhai Vakeel Hai, and we do not find anything that may interfere with the practice of the legal profession by genuine Advocates. (sic)" The plea was dismissed without any costs.
Also Read: BB19, MasterChef Or Anupamaa? This Show Is Most Lucrative For Gaurav
As per the petitioners, represented by advocates Rishab Khare and Anadi Chitranshi, the trailer of Jolly LBB 3 depicted the legal profession in a derogatory manner. The petition argued that the portrayals of advocates in the film discourage young people from joining the legal profession. They also sought to remove the song, Bhai Vakeel Hai, as the lyrics are insulting to advocates.
Also Read: Did Kumar Sanu Date This Popular 80s Actress While Being Married?
Jolly LLB is a legal drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The series kicked off with Jolly LLB in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead and went on to become a sleeper hit. It featured Arshad as a small-time lawyer from Meerut who goes against powerful players over a case. The 2017 sequel. Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, reprised the role. Jolly LLB 3 unites both the Jollys, Akshay and Arshad, with Saurabh Shukla reprising the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi. The film is set to release on 19th September, 2025.
Also Read: Deepika Slays In Statement Fringe Shirt At LV Event; Ranveer Reacts
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 09:33 IST