Nothing Objectionable: Allahabad High Court Rejects Plea On Banning Jolly LLB 3 Over Song Bhai Vakeel Hai And 'Derogatory Portrayal Of Judiciary'

Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking to halt the release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. The petitioners alleged that the trailers of Jolly LLB 3 and the song, Bhai Vakeel Hai, portray the members of the Judiciary in a ‘derogatory’ manner. They also sought to halt the release of Jolly LLB 3 and revoke the certificate granted by CBFC. However, a bench of the Allahabad High Court, found nothing objectionable in the movie.

A Allahabad High Court Division Bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh argued that they have seen the trailer and other promotional assets of Jolly LLB 3 multiple times. As per Live Law, the Bench said, “We did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this Court. We have also gone through the lyrics of the song Bhai Vakeel Hai, and we do not find anything that may interfere with the practice of the legal profession by genuine Advocates. (sic)" The plea was dismissed without any costs.



As per the petitioners, represented by advocates Rishab Khare and Anadi Chitranshi, the trailer of Jolly LBB 3 depicted the legal profession in a derogatory manner. The petition argued that the portrayals of advocates in the film discourage young people from joining the legal profession. They also sought to remove the song, Bhai Vakeel Hai, as the lyrics are insulting to advocates.



