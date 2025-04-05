At Manoj Kumar’s Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan Has Angry Moment With Invasive Paparazzi, Amitabh Bachchan Looks On

Manoj Kumar's death: The legendary actor Bharat Kumar’s last rite took place today, April 5, 2025, at around 11:30 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Actors Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were among the many celebrities who attended the funeral on Saturday afternoon. Many photos and videos are coming in from the antim darshan. In one video, Be Happy actor Abhishek Bachchan appears to have a heated exchange with the paparazzi. Here’s why.

Abhishek Bachchan got angry on paparazzi at Manoj Kumar's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan paid their last respects to Manoj Kumar at his funeral on April 5. As they were leaving, Amitabh noticed Salim Khan, who was also departing after saying his goodbyes. He approached Khan, held his hands, and exchanged a few words. After a warm hug, the two spoke briefly again before Amitabh made his way to his car. Abhishek followed closely behind.

During this moment, the paparazzi surrounded them rather aggressively. This led to the Ludo actor's tense moment with the intrusive photographers. Amitabh glanced back but chose not to engage and continued on to greet Salim Khan. Though nothing escalates.

Celebrities who paid tribute to the late Manoj Kumar

The final rites, which took place at the Vile Parle crematorium, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour, marked the end of an era in Indian cinema.

The cremation was attended by many more celebrities and admirers who wished to offer their final respects. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, veteran actor Ranjeet, Raj Babbar, Zayed Khan, and many more stars from Bollywood arrived at Bharat Kumar’s residence to pay their last tribute.