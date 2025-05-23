Avengers Doomsday Release Delay Spells Doom For Aamir Khan's Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic And Vicky Kaushal Starrer Mahavatar

Avengers fans will have to wait a little longer after Marvel Studios announced a delay in the release of the upcoming team-up features Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Part of Marvel's Phase Six, which starts off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday is now set to debut on December 18, 2026, moving about seven months off of its originally slated date of May 1, 2026. To be in sync with the schedule, Avengers: Secret Wars has also moved its release to December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7.

Fans pointed out that after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing on July 25, the next Marvel release will be in July 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting the big screens, followed by Avengers: Doomsday. Will the year-long wait be worth it? Time will tell.

Meanwhile, with Avengers: Doomsday locking December 18, 2026 as it's release date, it has now locked box office battle with some much anticipated Indian movies. Aamir Khan and Rajukumar Hirani's yet untitled Dadasaheb Phalke biopic will go on the floors, with reports speculating that it may release next year on Christmas. However, conflicting reports suggest that it will release on Phalke's 157th birth anniversary in April 2027.

Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani are working on Dadasaheb Phalke biopic | Image: X

Another big-budget Hindi film that is releasing on Christmas 2026 is Vicky Kaushal starrer Mahavatar, in which the Chhaava actor plays the role of Lord Parashurama. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree 2 and Bhediya fame and produced by Maddock Films, Mahavatar is said to be a visual spectacle set against the backdrop of Ramayana.