'Major Legal Consequences' Await Paresh Rawal For Jeopardising Hera Pheri 3, Confirms Akshay Kumar's Company's Lawyer: Lot Of Expenses Incurred...

Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal shocked fans of the comedy franchise after announcing his sudden exit from the threequel, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Soon, speculation began over the reason behind him dropping out of the project after officially coming onboard to reprise his role as the fan favourite character Baburao. Paresh confirmed in a post on X that he did not leave Hera Pheri 3 due to "creative differences" with director Priyadarshan. There are rumours that he had a disagreement with the makers over his fees or had a tiff with Akshay.

Following Paresh's exit from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films issued a legal notice to the veteran actor, seeking damages worth ₹25 crore for allegedly walking out of the project after accepting a part payment of ₹11 lakh. In this matter, a legal rep from Akshay's production company has spoken up, confirming that "severe legal consequences" await Paresh.

Advocate Pooja Tidke said that Paresh had shot for the movie's promo and an additional three minutes of the film before his sudden exit from the threequel. Tidke added that there is reputational damage involved for the actors who have entered the project and Paresh is responsible for that. She also called his exit from Hera Pheri 3 a "major disappointment among the fans as a whole".

Hera Pheri released in 2000, followed by its sequel in 2006 | Image: X

"The production is underway. Stakeholders had met and confirmed the production of the film. In fact, Paresh Rawal had tweeted about the film sometime at the end of January, indicating very clearly that he would be associated with it. Thereafter, the shooting began, and about three minutes of the film had been shot. Then, in May, we received a notice from Paresh Rawal stating that he would no longer be associated with the film. It has taken everybody by shock, and apart from it, there will be legal consequences," Tidke told PTI.

Paresh Rawal has confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3 | Image: X

She added, "Once he has entered into a contract and now reneging from it has severe consequences for the film... So, we are optimistic that things work out, but as of now, we are facing legal issues."