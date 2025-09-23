Updated 23 September 2025 at 15:35 IST
71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Among Others, Attending Ceremony At Vigyan Bhawan In Delhi
71st National Film Awards: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra walk the red carpet of the prestigious ceremony.
The red carpet has been rolled out and the 71st National Film Awards is an hour away to kick off at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Today, the President, Droupadi Murmu, will be honouring the celebs for their contribution to the entertainment industry. From Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey to Mohanlal, celebs are eagerly waiting to walk down the red carpet and receive their prestigious awards. Ahead of the ceremony, we have listed down the celebs who will be attending the prestigious ceremony.
A look at the 71st National Film Awards winners walking down the red carpet
Mohanlal is being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Rani Mukerji is set to receive her first National Award. She is being awarded the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Vikrant Massey is also receiving his first National Award. He is being awarded the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 12th Fail.
Shah Rukh Khan will be receiving his first National Award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in Jawan.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra will receive the award for Best Feature Film for 12th Fail
Ashish Avinash Bende - Best Debut Film of a Director for the film Aatmapamphlet
Karan Johar - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Producers of Aatpat Production and Zee Studios - Best Children's Film for Naal
Director Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti - Best Children's Film for Naal
Jetty Venkat Kumar - Best Film in AVGC for HanuMan
Ekta Kapoor - Best Hindi Film Award for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Prasanth Varma - Best Film in AVGC for HanuMan
Sudipto Sen - Best Direction for the film The Kerala Story
Meghna Gulzar - Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values for Sam Bahadur
Vijayaraghavan - Best Actor in a Supporting Role
M. S. Bhaskar - Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Urvashi - Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Janki Bodiwala - Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Shrinivas Pokale - Best Child Artist
Shilpa Rao - Best Female Playback Singer
G. V. Prakash Kumar - Best Music Direction
Harshavardhan Rameshwar - Best Music Direction
Vaibhavi Merchant - Best Choreography
