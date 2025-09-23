71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Among Others, Attending Ceremony At Vigyan Bhawan In Delhi

The red carpet has been rolled out and the 71st National Film Awards is an hour away to kick off at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Today, the President, Droupadi Murmu, will be honouring the celebs for their contribution to the entertainment industry. From Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey to Mohanlal, celebs are eagerly waiting to walk down the red carpet and receive their prestigious awards. Ahead of the ceremony, we have listed down the celebs who will be attending the prestigious ceremony.

A look at the 71st National Film Awards winners walking down the red carpet

Mohanlal is being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Rani Mukerji is set to receive her first National Award. She is being awarded the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Vikrant Massey is also receiving his first National Award. He is being awarded the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 12th Fail.

Shah Rukh Khan will be receiving his first National Award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in Jawan.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra will receive the award for Best Feature Film for 12th Fail

(Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama at 71st National Film Awards)

Ashish Avinash Bende - Best Debut Film of a Director for the film Aatmapamphlet

Karan Johar - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

(Karan Johar walks the red carpet at 71st National Film Awards)

Producers of Aatpat Production and Zee Studios - Best Children's Film for Naal

Director Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti - Best Children's Film for Naal

Jetty Venkat Kumar - Best Film in AVGC for HanuMan

Ekta Kapoor - Best Hindi Film Award for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

(Ekta Kapoor walks the red carpet at 71st National Film Awards)

Prasanth Varma - Best Film in AVGC for HanuMan

Sudipto Sen - Best Direction for the film The Kerala Story

Meghna Gulzar - Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values for Sam Bahadur

(Meghna Gulzar walks the red carpet at 71st National Film Awards)

Vijayaraghavan - Best Actor in a Supporting Role

M. S. Bhaskar - Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Urvashi - Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Janki Bodiwala - Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Shrinivas Pokale - Best Child Artist

Shilpa Rao - Best Female Playback Singer

G. V. Prakash Kumar - Best Music Direction

Harshavardhan Rameshwar - Best Music Direction