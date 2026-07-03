72nd National Film Awards Winners List In Feature And Non-Feature Films Released In 2024

Movies released in 2024 are in contention for National Awrads | Image: X

72nd National Film Awards Winners LIVE Updates: The winners of the National Film Awards for movies certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2024 were to be announced on July 3. However, as per reports, the announcement has been put off to another day. Every year, several honours across feature and non-feature film categories are given for artistic and technical merit in the Indian film industry. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announces the winners through a press conference, headed by the jury members. The 11-member team that selected the winners for the National Film Awards is headed by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj this year. He had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.

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National Film Awrads will be given across categories in feature and non-feature films | Image: X

In contention for Best Actor are Mammootty for Rahul Sadasivan's horror thriller Bramayugam, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, also in the race for Best Film, Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Karthi for Meiyazhagan and Ajay Devgn for Maidaan. Mammootty and Allu Arjun are expected to miss out on the honour if the jury chooses not to award repeat winners.

In the Best Actress category, there will be a closely fought battle between Parvathy Thiruvothu for Thangalaan, Kani Kusruti for Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light, Nitanshi Goel for India's Oscar entry Laapataa Ladies, Aparna Balamurali for Kishkindha Kaandam, Yami Gautam for Article 370, Sai Pallavi for Amaran, ALia Bahtt for Jigra and Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila.

Across various Indian languages, Kalki 2898 AD, Manjummel Boys, Kishkindha Kaandam, Article 370, Srikanth, Chandu Champion, Maharaja, Meiyazhagan, Amaran, Lucky Baskhar and Devara: Part 1 are being considered for the awards. Although there are no nominations announced beforehand, critical and commercial success often invite the recognition by the jury.