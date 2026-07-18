Saiyaara Hit With Non-Payment Controversy On 1 Year Anniversary Of Release, YRF Says 'Every Collaborator Paid' As Tanishk Bagchi Claims ₹8 Lakh In Dues

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is credited on the blockbuster film Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, has alleged that he hasn't been paid the royalty for his work on the movie. His allegations came on the day the movie completed one year since release. On Saturday (July 18), Tanishk took to his Instagram and shared the poster of the film. He also penned a long note in the caption and shared how he feels "betrayed" as he wasn't remunerated correctly.

He wrote, "This was my first film with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had. From the production to the composition, working with the lyricist and singers, recording, vocal tuning, sound, arrangements every single detail mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own. Whatever YRF had paid me, all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes ..what was left was zero, yes. That's what I earned from a song so big (sic)."

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Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday feature in Saiyaara | Image: X

He further mentioned that as per the documentation and paperwork behind the making of the song, he is yet to receive ₹8 lakh as royalty for the title song. Apart from Tanishk, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami are also credited for the music of the film's title track.

Tanishk further shared, “What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I'm still yet to receive just ₹8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms. Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, ₹8 lakhs feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more. I'm not writing this for sympathy. I'm writing this because I know what I put into this song, and I know the sacrifices I made to bring it to life. This experience has changed the way I look at this industry. From now on, I'll only work with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty and the people who build their music.”

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He added, "One thing I've also learned is that sometimes you give people your everything, and when success comes, they forget who stood by them. Anyway, I leave the rest to God. Time tells every story, and karma settles every account. The only person i respect in this whole film is @mohitsuri. Because of him i did this film ..and @irshadkamilofficial (sic)," he added.

Tanishk composed the title track of the film and Saiyaara Reprise - Female, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

YRF responds to non-payment allegations