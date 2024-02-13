English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone To Be A Presenter At BAFTA Awards 2024

Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards. Now, she will also be handing out a golden mask at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Instagram/deepikapadukone
The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 night is closing in and Deepika Padukone will be one the presenters handing out the coveted golden mask at the ceremony. The Jawan actress joined the list of celebrities like Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, Andrew Scott, Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar Jones, David Beckham, Himesh Patel, Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Mackay, Taylor Russell and others who will be presenting at the awards ceremony on February 19 (IST). More celebs are expected to join the list of BAFTA presenters.

After Oscars, Deepika to present at BAFTAs

Last year, Deepika presented at the 95th Academy Awards. Now, she will be handing out the coveted golden mask at London's Royal Festival Hall. After her name was announced as a presenter at this year's BAFTAs, Deepika expressed her excitement on social media. She shared a list of fellow presenters from the official website of BAFTAs and wrote over it “gratitude”.

What to expect from BAFTAs 

According to Variety, The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde are all in the running this year. 

Hannah Waddingham has also been confirmed to perform a "special cover song" during the ceremony, which will be hosted by former Doctor Who David Tennant. The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play at 1.30 AM on February 19.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

