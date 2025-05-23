Alia Bhatt Makes A Splash At Cannes 2025 In Nude Off-Shoulder Gown, But Netizens Critique Her 'Champu' Hairdo

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes red carpet ahead of the closing ceremony on May 24. The actress was expected to participate in the gala event in the early days of the festival, but speculations were rife over the past few days that she might skip it. However, Alia walked the famed steps of the Palais des Festivals in a gorgeous, nude coloured gown.

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Cannes in a nude coloured dress | Image: X

Alia looked stunning in an off-shoulder gown with flower motifs stitched on it. The net embroidery all over, and the statement-making frills of the dress gave the simple yet elegant ensemble a flowy look. Cannes has banned voluminous outfits, but if this were to have a train, the look would certainly have stood out. Nevertheless, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress carried herself with grace and poise on the red carpet. Before making her way to the film festival venue, she also did a photoshoot on the balcony of her hotel, which is sort of customary at Cannes.

Alia Bhatt is representing L'Oreal Paris at Cannes 2025 | Image: X

While many liked Alia's outfit, for others, her slick bun hairdo did not complement the dress. Some pointed out that the makeup, although complementing the gown, was good, but did not make the outfit stand out in any way. Suggestions poured in as to how some volume in the hairstyle would have done wonders for Alia's Cannes debut. Dark lipstick shade in matte finish was also suggested by some to make her stand out from the crowd.