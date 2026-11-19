Global magazine TIME has launched its first-ever Time100 Next India list ahead of the conclusion of 2026. The list recognises emerging leaders shaping the future across business, entertainment, sports, science, and advocacy in India. Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio were featured on two worldwide cover issues. In addition, several celebrities, including Anirudh Ravichander, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sai Pallavi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also made the list.

TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Artists

Alia Bhatt was recognised among influential emerging voices. Apart from her, the list also included names of Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Vedang Raina, Pa Ranjith, Saniya MQ, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Prateek Kuhad, Kani Kusruti, Zahan Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Anuparma Roy and Jasleen Royal.

TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Phenoms

This category highlights breakout performers, athletes, and young creators shaping the country's future. This list includes several celebs, including Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sumukhi Suresh and Masaba Gupta.

TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Innovators

This is a key category within TIME's inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which highlights 100 rising leaders and creators driving fresh ideas across creative arts, sports, science, and social impact. This list includes several celebs from the entertainment industry, including Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, Theja Rio, Anirudh Ravichander, Ishaan Khatter and Faheem Abdullah.

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TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Leaders

This category groups individuals driving major institutional, commercial, technological, and cultural shifts rather than traditional political figures. Here also, the entertainment industry has left its mark. Celebs such as Nayanthara and Diljit Dosanjh have made it to the list.