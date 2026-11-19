Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Payal Kapadia Lead TIME’s First-Ever 100 Next India List
TIME’s First-Ever 100 Next India List 2026: Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio were featured on two worldwide cover issues.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Global magazine TIME has launched its first-ever Time100 Next India list ahead of the conclusion of 2026. The list recognises emerging leaders shaping the future across business, entertainment, sports, science, and advocacy in India. Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio were featured on two worldwide cover issues. In addition, several celebrities, including Anirudh Ravichander, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sai Pallavi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also made the list.
TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Artists
Alia Bhatt was recognised among influential emerging voices. Apart from her, the list also included names of Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Vedang Raina, Pa Ranjith, Saniya MQ, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Prateek Kuhad, Kani Kusruti, Zahan Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Anuparma Roy and Jasleen Royal.
TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Phenoms
This category highlights breakout performers, athletes, and young creators shaping the country's future. This list includes several celebs, including Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sumukhi Suresh and Masaba Gupta.
TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Innovators
This is a key category within TIME's inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which highlights 100 rising leaders and creators driving fresh ideas across creative arts, sports, science, and social impact. This list includes several celebs from the entertainment industry, including Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, Theja Rio, Anirudh Ravichander, Ishaan Khatter and Faheem Abdullah.
Advertisement
TIME100 Next India 2026 -- Leaders
This category groups individuals driving major institutional, commercial, technological, and cultural shifts rather than traditional political figures. Here also, the entertainment industry has left its mark. Celebs such as Nayanthara and Diljit Dosanjh have made it to the list.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.