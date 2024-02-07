English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

America Ferrera Is 'Disappointed' Over Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie's Barbie Oscar Snubs

America Ferrera is elated over her first career Oscar nomination. However, she is equally disappointed after Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig got snubbed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Barbie team
A file photo of Barbie team | Image:21 met gala/X
America Ferrera is elated over her first career Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. However, America expressed mixed emotions as she lamented the omission of her Barbie colleagues, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, from the Best Actress and Best Director categories. Despite the film's unprecedented success as the highest-grossing female-directed film domestically and the top-earning worldwide film of 2023, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were notably absent from the Oscars 2024 nominations.

America Ferrera expresses her disappointment

In a conversation with Variety, America Ferrera voiced her disappointment, particularly for Gerwig, stating, "Creating this world, and taking something that didn't have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

A still from Barbie | Image: IMDb

 

Ferrera lauded Margot Robbie's exceptional performance and the impact of Barbie, acknowledging Robbie's mastery as an actress. "One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look," Ferrera remarked.

While Barbie missed out on key individual nominations, it did make history as one of three films directed by a woman to earn a Best Picture nod this year. America Ferrera sees this as a reason for celebration, highlighting the importance of recognising diverse voices in filmmaking.

Reflecting on her own nomination, Ferrera commended the Academy for acknowledging a diverse group of women in the Supporting Actress category.

A file photo of Barbie team | Image: 21 met gala/X

 

Upon learning of her nomination, Ferrera admitted initial disbelief, stating, "I still haven't really been able to get in my feelings because I'm still on like the top layer of 'I can’t even believe that this is real.'" She shared the joyous calls from her publicist, husband Ryan Piers Williams, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, who FaceTimed her as a group to celebrate.

Ryan Gosling expresses discontent after Barbie gets snubbed at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling has issued a statement expressing his disappointment over the Oscars 2024 snubs for his Barbie co-stars, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside America Ferrera, addressed the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category and Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category.

A file photo of Barbie team | Image: 21 met gala/X

 

He stated, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Meanwhile, Barbie has received eight Oscar nominations this year. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

