Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

AR Rahman Shares Star-studded Selfie With Grammy 2024 Winners Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain

AR Rahman recently took to his Instagram handle to share an inside photo from Grammy Awards 2024. He was seen posing alongside Zakir Hussain and others.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman with Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Selva Ganesh
AR Rahman with Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Selva Ganesh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BREAKING: AR Rahman recently took to his social media handle to share a star-studded photo from Grammy Awards 2024. In the photo, the Oscar-winning composer can be seen posing with the Grammy winners 2024. Today, Indian musicians Shankar and Zakir's fusion band Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album. The award was for their latest album This Moment.

AR Rahman poses for a selfie with the Grammy winners

AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and Selva Ganesh. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “It’s raining Grammys for India …Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh (first Grammy ) 🇮🇳 🔥” Soon after he made the post, their fans took to the comments to shower Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, and Selva Ganesh with well wishes. A user wrote, “Three legends in one pic❤️.” Meanwhile, another fan commented, “Congratulations! I still love & listen to Latika's Theme! ❤️”

Shankar Mahadevan feels proud of India

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's ‘Shakti’ band made India proud at the 66th Grammy Awards as it won the Global Music Album honour at the event.

While accepting the honour, Mahadevan said: “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India.”

Mahadevan then dedicated the award to his wife and said: “I would like to dedicate this to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”

The group also has guitarist John Mclaughlin, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan.

The artists mentioned were nominated in the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

