Peddi On OTT: This Is When Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Will Make Its Streaming Debut
After grossing over ₹400 crore globally at the box office, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer sports drama Peddi is all set to begin its streaming journey.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi released on June 4. As the rural India set sports drama gained momentum at the box office, criticism surrounding the representation of Janhvi's character Achiyamma followed. Watchers accused the director of sexualising the actress through his lens and costumes. The outrage was such that not only did Buchi Babu acknowledge and apologise for how he depicted Janhvi onscreen but also altered some of the controversial portions in a new cut.
Despite the row, Peddi has earned over ₹400 crore globally and has become the highest grossing South Indian movie of the year so far. The team is also hosting a success meet in Hyderabad on June 23 to celebrate the astounding viewer response. Meanwhile, the movie is nearing its three-week run in cinema halls. Fans are also curious about its OTT release date.
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When and where to watch Peddi on OTT?
As per the latest rumours, Peddi could begin streaming on Netflix from July 2 in Telugu and other major Indian languages, including Hindi. An official announcement from the streaming platform is expected soon. The fact that video songs from the movie have already been released on YouTube, its OTT release could follow soon.
Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi, Peddi also features Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyenndu in key roles.
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Adding to the celebrations surrounding the film's commercial success, Ram Charan is set to travel to the UK and watch Peddi with fans on June 27. Several members of the film’s team are also expected to join him, while further details about the event will be announced soon. Back in Hyderabad, at the scheduled success meet on June 23, Chiranjeevi and director Sukumar will also join Ram Charan.
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